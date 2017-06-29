New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We look at the current state of play with prog legends Yes. We chat to both line-ups currently touring under the Yes banner, what their future plans are and whether we can expect a new studio album from either camp. We interview Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin who also reveal what really went on at Yes’ induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, what is going with the use of the band name and what the future light hold for both parties…

Also in Prog 78...

Amplifier - The Manchester quartet tell us about new album Trippin With Dr Faustus

Tim Blake - the former Going and Hawkwind man tells us about his legendary career

Cosmograf - A more down to earth approach from Robin Armstrong with The Hay-Man Dreams

Bent Knee - The Boston sextet sign to InsideOut and release Land Animals

BBC Radiophonic Workshop - From Dr. Who and Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy to playing live and where they fit in to progressive rock

FaUST - pioneers of Krautrock discuss their enduring appeal

Nad Sylvan - The Vampirate is back and as flamboyant as ever

Rikard Sjoblom’s Gungfly - the latest out fit from the former Beardfish and current Big Big Train man

New Women In Progressive Music - a look at the inspiring work of Jane Weaver, Anna Von Hausswolff, Cate Le Bon, The Anchoress and Susanna

Valdez - The return of Tinyfish and Shineback man Simon Godfrey

Goldray - colourful psych prog from former Reef guitarist

Sgt. Pepper - as the iconic Beatles album celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we chat to Steve Hackett, Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Roger Waters about its impact on prog

Rob Ramsay - the former Tinyfish word man sets out on his own solo trail

BTB&M - bassist Dan Briggs tells us about his prog world

Marc Riley - Radio presenter and former Fall roadie shows us his record collection

Jah Wobble - we discover that the former PIL bassist is a bit of a progger at heart

And there’s album and live reviews from Public Service Broadcasting, Magenta, Kraftwerk, Pink Floyd, Trinity II, Hawkwind, Blackfield, Roger Hodgson and more.

Plus Amplifier, KOYO, Kylver, Cosmograf, Tim Burness, Gaudi and more on the accompanying CD.

