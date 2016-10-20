Watch original Alice Cooper Band play I’m Eighteen

Alice Cooper is to release a 7-inch single titled Live From The Astroturf next month.

It features live cuts of I’m Eighteen and Is It My Body, with the tracks recorded last October when Cooper reunited with his original bandmates Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith at Dallas music store Good Records.

They played a short set to help promote Dunaway’s book Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs! memoir.

The single will launch on Black Friday – November 25 – and a video of their performance of I’m Eighteen has been released. The clip also features a brief interview with Dunaway, Bruce and Smith. Watch it below.

The single will be limited to 2500 copies worldwide and pressed on coloured vinyl and presented in a gatefold foil jacket. The package will also be bundled with six double-sided art prints.

Alice Cooper recently revealed he’d love to have a house of horrors residency so fans could have the ultimate creepy experience.

He said: “I’d like to have a residency in a theatre where you can control every sense, smell and touch.

“You could have a staged rock’n’roll show, make the seat have a little shocker in it, or make it where smell comes into the theatre or you feel something behind you. That would be fun.”

The shock rock icon is currently on tour across North America.

Oct 20: Tacoma Emerald Queen Casino, WA

Oct 22: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Oct 25: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Oct 26: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 28: San Diego Harrah’s Resort SoCal, CA

Oct 29: Indio Fantasy Springs Casino Resort, CA

Oct 30: Hollywood Pantages Theatre, CA

The 10 Best Alice Cooper Songs, by Dennis Dunaway