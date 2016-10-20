Radiohead confirmed as Glastonbury 2017 headliners

Radiohead have been confirmed as Friday night headliners for Glastonbury 2017.

Following months of rumours, the Worthy Farm festival has announced that Radiohead will perform at the event for the sixth time in 2017 – their third headline appearance.

Speculation that Radiohead would be unveiled as 2017 headliners reached fever pitch this week when what looked like a giant version of their Modified Bear logo appeared on the site where the Pyramid Stage is erected.

Earlier this month, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien was asked to address the rumours. He told BBC Radio 6: “I would love to. I go to Glastonbury every year, it’s my carnival. To be asked to play at Glastonbury again would be magic. I also think Glastonbury is like our spiritual home. It is the mother of all festivals…there’s nothing like that one. It would be great to play there.”

Glastonbury 2017 sold out in less than an hour when tickets went on sale on October 9.

Radiohead released their ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool earlier this year.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood said of the record: “We think of ourselves as arrangers of these songs. Thom will write half a song and we’ll develop it, then the big pressure is, ‘How do you put this song across and not ruin it?’

“Part of the problem is, Thom will sit at the piano and play a song like Pyramid Song and we’re going to record it and how do we not make it worse, how do we make it better than him just playing it by himself, which is already usually quite great.”

