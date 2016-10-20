Listen to David Bowie's Killing A Little Time

One of the final songs recorded by David Bowie – Killing A Little Time – has been made available to stream.

It’s one of three new Bowie tracks that feature on the Lazarus Cast Album, which is released on October 21 (Friday). The album features tracks from Bowie’s off-Broadway show Lazarus. The two other new tracks on the record – No Plan and When I Met You – premiered this week.

Listen to Killing A Little Time below.

Lazarus Cast Album was co-produced by Bowie and Tony Visconti and recorded with Donny McCaslin and his quartet – the musicians responsible for Bowie’s final album Blackstar.

It features vocals from Lazarus star Michael C Hall as well as Sophia Anne Caruso, Cristin Milioti, Michael Esper and other cast members.

Other than the three Bowie tracks, the album was recorded on January 11 of this year, the day after Bowie’s death at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Lazarus will open at London’s King’s Cross Theatre on November 8.

A compilation featuring the singles of David Bowie will also be released next month. Legacy will include a selection of the late icon’s most popular tracks and will launch on CD and deluxe 2CD on November 11 via Parlophone, with a 2LP edition set for January 6, 2017.

