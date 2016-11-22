Steel Panther to release 360-degree live concert stream

Steel Panther will release a 360-degree virtual reality stream of their show at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre on November 22 (Wednesday).

The rockers follow Machine Head, Testament, Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch in their use of immersive visual technology. Fans can watch the video on the band’s website or on the YouTube mobile app.

The band revealed they’ll issue their fourth album Lower The Bar on February 24. It’s available for pre-order now.

They also released a promo for their cover of Cheap Trick’s She’s Tight, which features cameos from Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Paris Michael Jackson, Bobbie Brown and Papa Roach drummer Tony Palermo.

Meanwhile, although Steel Panther have previously named Motley Crue among their influences and have supported them on tour – bassist Nikki Sixx admits he’s not a fan of the band.

He tells Music Feeds: “It’s not my thing. That’s just me personally.

“I guess a lot of people think it’s funny and they’re kind of a joke band and that’s cool. But that’s not my cup of tea. I kind of take my music a little more seriously.”

Starr previously said drummer Tommy Lee was upset by Steel Panther because he didn’t like them poking fun at singer Vince Neil during performances, according to DailyBulletin.

He added: “He just thinks we’re just a joke, like a stupid joke band that shouldn’t be playing with them. But all their fans like us.”

While Starr said some members of Motley Crue “take themselves a little too serious,” he added that Neil “totally loves” the band, and recalled that the singer told them, ‘When we retire, you can have all our fans.’”

Steel Panther are currently on the road in North America.

Steel Panther Lower The Bar album artwork

Nov 22: West Hollywood Roxy Theatre, CA

Nov 26: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 29: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Nov 30: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Dec 03: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Dec 04: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 11: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO

Dec 31: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Jan 19: Las Vegas Drai’s Rooftop Beach Club, NV

Jan 20: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Jan 21: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Jan 26: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Jan 27: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Steel Panther: Michael Starr's Guide To Life