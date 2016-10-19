Steel Panther squash 'beef' with Papa Roach in new video

Steel Panther say having Papa Roach drummer Tony Palermo in their new video for She’s Tight has ended the “beef” between the two bands.

Palermo is one of a string of guest stars to appear in the video for the Cheap Trick cover, which is the lead single for Steel Panther’s upcoming fourth album Lower The Bar, due for release via Kobalt Label Services on February 24 next year.

The video also includes a cameo from Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, as well as appearances from Paris Michael Jackson and Bobbie Brown.

Papa Roach were one of the bands targeted by Steel Panther in their 2009 single Death To All But Metal, in which frontman Michael Starr sings: “Death to Papa Roach, Blink-182 – all those fucking pussies sound like doggy doo.”

Now the singer jokes that the beef has been squashed.

Starr tells the Mick James Rock Show: “Both camps got together and signed a truce. A lot of people don’t know about this and I don’t talk about it…until now.

“But we’ve had some beefs. They were running some of the streets that are our streets now. We had a pow wow and everything’s cool now. Everyone knows their place. There’s no competition between roaches and panthers.”

Lower The Bar is available for pre-order now.

Steel Panther are currently on a European and UK headlining tour.

