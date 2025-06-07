Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig in Birmingham next month will be livestreamed globally: find out how you can watch the greatest metal show ever

On July 5, the original Black Sabbath line-up - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - will play their very last show together at Birmingham's Villa Park, bowing out atop a star-studded bill featuring a true who's who of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal.



And for those who were unable to get tickets for what might just be the greatest metal show ever assembled, today brings good news, as it's been announced that the concert will be made available as a global livestream.

Beginning at 3pm BST on July 5, the livestream will be hosted on the Back To The Beginning website: tickets are on sale now. Sabbath's full set will also be available to watch on demand for 48 hours after the curtain drops..



The Back To The Beginning gig, which will see Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward sharing a stage for the first time since 2005, was announced back in February.



The event will also feature Ozzy's final solo performance and a supporting bill that includes Metallica, Tool, Guns N' Roses,. Slayer, Alice In Chains, Mastodon and more, as well as appearances from Billy Corgan, Fred Durst, Jonathan Davis, Wolfgang Van Halen, Papa V Perpetua, Sammy Hagar, Zakk Wylde, Jake E Lee and others. Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) has been appointed as the event’s musical director.



"We have a very, very simple goal," Morello said earlier this year, "and that’s to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal. And to that end, you’ve probably seen the listed setlist. And let me tell you, there’s some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of that band in a way that the whole world will forever know."

In an interview with The Guardian last month, Geezer Butler confessed that he is already feeling nervous ahead of what is arguably the most talked-about show of Sabbath's storied career.



“I’m already having palpitations,” the bassist admitted. “In fact, I had a nightmare last night. I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust. It’s important that we leave a great impression, since it’s the final time that people will experience us live. So it has to be great on the night.”