Obituary, Decapitated, Brujeria for Bloodstock 2017

Obituary, Decapitated and Brujeria have been added to the bill for next year’s Bloodstock festival

They join previously announced headliners Amon Amarth, along with Blind Guardian, Testament, Hatebreed, Whitechapel, Possessed and Hell.

Bloodstock 2017 takes place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Obituary will take to the main stage on the Sunday in support of their upcoming 10th studio album, which is expected to launch in March.

Guitarist Trevor Peres previously called Obituary’s follow-up to 2014’s Inked In Blood “brutal” and added: “Our new album is going to come out in March. We just finished recording before this tour started. There’s some leads that still have to be finished.

“So the actual title – we haven’t made a decision what to title the album yet. I think there’s going to be eleven songs on the album, including Ten Thousand Ways To Die.”

Lined up for a Friday slot are Decapitated, and founding member and guitarist Vogg says: “We’re very excited to be returning to Bloodstock. It will have been three years since our last time.

“We’re currently in the studio getting ready to unleash the monster we’ve been working on for the past 12 months and can’t wait to play some Polish metal for our UK fans next summer.”

Also added to the bill are Brujeria who will be playing in support of their fourth album Pocho Aztlan which launched in September – their first album since 2000’s Brujerizmo.

A range of ticket options for Bloodstock 2017 are available at the festival’s website.

The Bloodstock 2017 poster

Obituary’s violent outburst

Decapitated's royalties row with Earache hots up

Why Brujeria's new NSFW video is the most horrific thing you'll ever see