Steel Panther announce new album Lower The Bar

Steel Panther have released details of their upcoming fourth album and issued a video for the lead track She’s Tight.

They’ll release Lower The Bar via Kobalt Label Services on February 24 next year. The promo for She’s Tight can be viewed below.

She’s Tight is a cover of Cheap Trick’s 1982 single and Steel Panther’s version features Robin Zander. The video also includes a cameo from Cheap Trick’s Zander, as well as appearances from Paris Michael Jackson and Bobbie Brown.

Steel Panther say: “Your Friday is about to get a whole lot sexier.”

Lower The Bar is available for pre-order now.

Steel Panther are currently on a European and UK headlining tour.

Sep 30: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 01: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 02: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 04: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 05: Offenbach Am Main Stadthalle, Germany

Oct 07: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 08: Lille Le Splendid, Germany

Oct 09: Paris :a Cigale, France

Oct 11: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal Box, Luxembourg

Oct 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 13: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Oct 15: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 19: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Oct 31: West Hollywood Roxy Theatre, CA

Nov 02: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Nov 04: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Nov 05: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Nov 09: West Hollywood Roxy Theatre, CA

Nov 11: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Nov 12: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 15: West Hollywood Roxy Theatre, CA

Nov 19: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Nov 22: West Hollywood Roxy Theatre, CA

Nov 26: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 29: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Nov 30: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Dec 03: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Dec 04: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 11: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO

Dec 31: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

