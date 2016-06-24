Trending

Watch a 360º video of Megadeth walking to the stage at Download festival

By Metal Hammer  

Get a glimpse behind the scenes at Download festival by watching Megadeth make their way to the main stage

Megadeth at Download festival 2016
Megadeth at Download festival 2016
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be in Megadeth? To make that walk from your dressing room to the main stage at Download festival, playing to tens of thousands of baying fans. What would that look like? Well wonder no longer, as we take you exclusively backstage as ‘Deth prepare to leave their mark on Donington earlier this month. But this ain’t no ordinary video – ohhhh no – this is a 360º video that YOU have control over! Use the arrows in the top left corner to move the camera at your desire, or if you’re using a smartphone you can just tilt the phone! Technology, eh?

1986: Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and the year thrash broke

See more Metal Hammer features