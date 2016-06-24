Watch a 360º video of Megadeth walking to the stage at Download festival

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be in Megadeth? To make that walk from your dressing room to the main stage at Download festival, playing to tens of thousands of baying fans. What would that look like? Well wonder no longer, as we take you exclusively backstage as ‘Deth prepare to leave their mark on Donington earlier this month. But this ain’t no ordinary video – ohhhh no – this is a 360º video that YOU have control over! Use the arrows in the top left corner to move the camera at your desire, or if you’re using a smartphone you can just tilt the phone! Technology, eh?

