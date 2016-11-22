Rush star in new Family Guy episode

Rush have appeared on the latest episode of hit animated TV show Family Guy, playing their track Tom Sawyer.

At the weekend the iconic Canadian band appeared on season 15’s seventh episode, entitled High School English, which sees Family Guy characters acting out a brief version of Mark Twain’s classic book The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn.

In one of the show’s typical cutaway scenes, the characters end up at a Rush concert. In a brief clip which can be viewed below, Peter Griffin, in the role of Huck Finn, asks Tom Sawyer, played by Chris Griffin what he’s doing so far from home.

Sawyer replies: “Rush is playing here tonight. They wrote a song about me.”

It’s not the first time Rush have featured in animated form. They have previously shown a brief clip of the South Park cast playing Tom Sawyer on a big screen as an introduction to the track at live shows. A clip of that can also be viewed below.

This month, Rush once again addressed their future, with Geddy Lee saying he’d come to accept that their touring days are over.

He said: “There’s a bit of denial that gets you through. You go, ‘Ah, this won’t be the last one – we’ll take a break, then we’ll get back together and do another one.’ You don’t want it to end.

“I think I’ve accepted that it’s probably the last one as a tour. We’ll see.”

