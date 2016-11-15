Get immersed in Machine Head’s Imperium 360º video

Here’s your chance to enjoy a Machine Head performance from various points around the room including the stage and the moshpit.

Norwich-based firm ImmersiveVR have released Robb Flynn and co’s recent performance of their track Imperium, shot using 360º cameras on the band’s recent European tour.

The firm describe themselves as “uber-geeks who get a kick out of creating experiences that blow people’s minds.”

Imperium appeared on Machine Head’s 2003 album Through The Ashes Of Empires.

Flynn recently refused to be drawn on plans for a follow-up to 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – but he did say that the band were planning to meet and “jam on some riffs” in the near future.

The singer has also spoken about his obsession with wakeboarding, saying it ranks as 10 out of 10 when it comes to how “metal” it is as a sport.

He told TeamRock: “Wakeboarding’s pretty metal, man. It’s tough. It takes a lot of fucking core strength, you can get injured pretty badly, and it’s exciting. And it’s fun as shit, but there’s a high danger factor that makes it even more thrilling. So on a scale of one to 10? What would 10 be?

“At this point, I think I’ve peaked with my wakeboarding skills. Now I’m doing more wake surfing. I’ve just kind of mastered that, where I can let go of the rope and surf the wake. It’s so much fun. It’s not the same as wakeboarding; you’re not doing as many tricks, but it’s a new challenge that brings me to a zen place.”

