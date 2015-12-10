This is a 360º view of Five Finger Death Punch on stage at Wembley

Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like to stand on stage with Five Finger Death Punch? Well check this out!

Metal Hammer is giving you the chance to step up on the stage with one of the biggest metal bands on the planet – thanks to our own video whiz Phil Wallis.

Filmed at their recent Wembley Arena headline show, we’re giving you a full 360º view of the stage, band, crowd… and well, everything there is to see! Just use your mouse to move the camera for your own special view. Or, if you’re using a smartphone, just move the phone and the camera will move with it! WE’RE LIVING IN THE FUTURE!

Zoltan Bathory discusses the Five Finger Death Punch terror threats