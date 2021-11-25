Spin an awesome £120 Black Friday saving on the Technics SL-100C turntable

All those old records you've spent years lovingly looking after deserve a turntable that'll bring out the best in them. And right now amid the Black Friday record player deals, you can buy an absolutely top-class one at a budget price, thanks to those kindly folk at Amazon. To celebrate Black Friday, the retail giant is offering the very swanky Technics SL-100C for just £679.99 – that's a gob-smacking £120 less than the RRP of £799.99.

Technics SL-100C turntable: Was Technics SL-100C turntable: Was £799.99 , now £679.99

If you're looking to invest in a top-quality turntable, then this deal could be just what you're looking for. The Technics SL-100C is one of the best record players in its price range, so Amazon's £120 discount is very enticing indeed. Go on, your bank manager will love you for it – and so will your records!

The Technics SL-100C launched earlier this year and it's a record player that oozes class. With its sophisticated aesthetic, robust build quality and premium audio smarts, this three-speed, direct-drive turntable ticks all the right boxes.

With the vinyl renaissance in full swing, it makes sense to buy a turntable that'll do justice to your favourite singles and albums, and Technics are one of the world's best audio manufacturers, and its SL-100C turntable very much lives up to the name.

Elegantly minimalist, this black and silver record player is bound to provoke enviable glances from your music-loving friends. And it sounds every bit as good as it looks, thanks to its rigid, aluminium die-cast platter; high-precision, coreless direct-drive motor; static-balance S-shape tonearm; and excellent Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge.

Not only will the SL-100C make your records sound great, it'll look after them, too, thanks to its Auto Lifter function that minimises wear and tear. So not only will you save £120 when you buy the turntable, you won't have to spend a load of money replacing your vinyl!

