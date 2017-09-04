Soul Enema see stars and sand in new video

Soul Enema have released a video for their track Aral Sea II - Dustbin Of History.

The song features on the band’s latest album Of Clans And Clones And Clowns which arrived in June, and features a guest performance from Yossi Sassi.

Keyboardist and songwriter Constantin Glantz says: “Aral Sea II is the second part of the Aral Sea trilogy, dedicated to the environmental disaster of the former sea — one of the biggest ecological problems of our time.

“This video features magnificent time-lapse footage taken by photographer Denis Frantsouzov on his journey through the Aral Sea/Ustyurt Plateau region.

“We tried to capture the reflection of an irreversible loss, and bid a final farewell to the Aral Sea – once a blooming oasis in the desert, now literally turned to dust as a result of reckless human activity.”

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns also features guest appearances from Arjen Lucassen, Sergey Kalugin and Yuri Ruslanov and was mixed by Jens Bogren.

Soul Enema previously released an animated video for their track Spymania.

Yossi Sassi Band - Roots And Roads album review