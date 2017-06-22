Soul Enema stream Of Clans And Clones And Clowns in full

Soul Enema have made their new album Of Clans And Clones And Clowns available to stream ahead of its official launch exclusively with Prog.

The follow-up to the band’s 2013 debut Thin Ice Crawling will launch tomorrow (June 23) but Prog readers can listen to all 14 tracks now.

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns features guest appearances from artists including Yossi Sassi and Arjen Lucassen, who appear on the tracks Aral Sea II - Dustbin Of History and Eternal Child respectively.

The band say: “Looking back, it took a lot of time and effort to create Of Clans And Clones And Clowns and the final result brings the feeling of a real accomplishment.

“It was a long, complicated process, constantly laden with myriad of good reasons to give up or compromise. It probably couldn’t be any different, as our goal was a mature, well-produced statement, consistent in quality throughout and at the same time versatile enough in its various moods, styles and approaches.

“A creative and diverse rock/metal album, exploring vast melodic and rhythmic territories from ABBA to Zappa, from King Crimson to King Diamond, between East and West and way beyond – in true progressive fashion.

“Like any reflection of the world we live in, it takes a wild ride over a wide emotional spectrum – sad, funny, perfectly sane, totally insane, very direct, quite obscure and everything in between.”

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns is available for pre-order through Soul Enema’s Bandcamp page. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Soul Enema Of Clans And Clones And Clowns tracklist

Omon Ra Cannibalissimo Ltd. Spymania Breaking the Waves The Age of Cosmic Baboon In Bed With an Enemy Last Days of Rome Dear Bollock (Was a Sensitive Man) Aral Sea I - Feeding Hand Aral Sea II - Dustbin of History Aral Sea III - Epilogue Octopus Song Eternal Child Of Clans And Clones And Clowns

