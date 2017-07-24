Soul Enema embrace heroes and villains in Spymania video

Soul Enema have released a comic book-themed video for their track Spymania.

The song is lifted from the band’s new album Of Clans And Clones And Clowns which arrived last month and featured guest appearances from artists including Yossi Sassi and Arjen Lucassen.

The band tell Prog Sphere: “As it turns out, evil reptilians from planet Nibiru came down to Earth and they are very close to get the key to universal knowledge.

“The super-human powers of Batman and Chuck Norris stand in their way, but it turns out, that only something related to the world of music is able to save the human race. What is it? Watch it until the end!”

The band utilised paintings and drawings by Russian artist Vasya Lozhkin for the Spymania video, with keyboardist Constantin Glantz, adding: “I must state that Spymania has some amusing background.

“The lyrics for this song were written in 2006, or maybe even earlier, and it features a kind of goofy, paranoid mock story about someone being mysteriously thrown from the Empire State Building.

“Fast forward to the year 2015, and suddenly we have a conspiracy scandal taking place around the same building during a big ecological happening, when some claimed there’s Kali or Satan images projected on the building’s windows as part of some mystic apocalyptic ritual!”

Find the Of Clans And Clones And Clowns cover art and tracklist below.

Soul Enema Of Clans And Clones And Clowns tracklist

Omon Ra Cannibalissimo Ltd. Spymania Breaking the Waves The Age of Cosmic Baboon In Bed With an Enemy Last Days of Rome Dear Bollock (Was a Sensitive Man) Aral Sea I - Feeding Hand Aral Sea II - Dustbin of History Aral Sea III - Epilogue Octopus Song Eternal Child Of Clans And Clones And Clowns

