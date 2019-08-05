Slipknot release new video for brand new song Birth Of The Cruel

Slipknot have just dropped the video for the latest single to be released off their highly anticipated forthcoming sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind.

Birth Of The Cruel debuted today as Zane Lowe's 'World Record' on Apple Music's Beats 1 and the official video gives us another glimpse at each member's mask.

The track is the third track and third single off the band's new album, following the most recent single Solway Firth and lead single Unsainted, the video of which debuted the band's brand new masks.

Slipknot are currently touring on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

Check out the new video for Birth Of The Cruel below.

We Are Not Your Kind will be released this Friday (August 9) via Roadrunner and is available to pre-order here.

Last month the band also unveiled details of their very own craft spirit, No. 9 Iowa Whiskey, which will be available August 10th at select retailers in all 50 states and at the band’s headline Knotfest Roadshow North America tour.

A new interview with Slipknot can be found in the new issue of Metal Hammer which is on sale now. Slipknot are the cover stars, with nine different covers to collect. The new issue also comes with an exclusive art print and a CD featuring Slipknot cover versions.

In the meantime, here's the ultimate timeline of the new album.

(Image credit: Future)

Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Tour Date 2019

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Louder Than Life Louisville, KY

Oct 11: Aftershock Festival Sacramento, CA

Oct 17: Optus Stadium Perth, AU

Oct 20: Adelaide Oval Adelaide, AU

Oct 22: Marvel Stadium Melbourne, AU

Oct 24: Marvel Stadium Melbourne, AU

Oct 26: ANZ Stadium Sydney, AU

Oct 29: QSAC Brisbane City, AU

Oct 31: Mt. Smart Stadium Auckland, NZ

Nov 02: Mt. Smart Stadium Auckland, NZ

Nov 23: Vivo X El Rock Festival Lima, PE

Nov 27: Coliseo General Ruminahui Quito, EC

Nov 30: Knotfest Mexico Mexico City, MX

Dec 04: Centro de Eventos Pedregal Heredia, CR