Slipknot dominate the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer nine times over!

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a Slipknot spectacular, featuring no less than nine collectable covers

The magazine also comes with an exclusive art print designed by Luke Preece [Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost], and an exclusive tribute CD featuring Slipknot classics covered by Employed To Serve, Conjurer, Hacktivist, Blood Youth and many more.

Inside, we talk to Corey, Sid, Mick and Jim about the turbulence surrounding the new album, what else we can expect from them this year and what the long term future holds for Slipknot.

That’s not all though. In this issue we also count down the 50 greatest Judas Priest songs ever, as picked by Lacuna Coil, Arch Enemy, Faith No More, Venom Prison, Orange Goblin and many, many more

Also in the latest issue, we talk to the metal bands who escaped the violence in Syria, give you a detailed history of grindcore, talk to darkly brilliant underground sensations Damim and look through the amazing story of Rock In Rio.

There are also brand new interviews with Parkway Drive, Xentrix, Saxon, Bury Tomorrow, Kiss and many, many more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. On sale now.