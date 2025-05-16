The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Metal's in the charts again! It's been a dry spell this decade so far as US metal chart-toppers goes, at least until Ghost broke the spell this week and now it looks like Sleep Token might be following them as they nab a no. 1 at home in the UK and look to be set for the same in the US. It spells massive things for metal's mainstream prospects, and gives plenty to fight for when it comes to new releases.
Speaking of which, here are the results of last week's vote! There was a resurgence of metalcore heavyweights last week as Parkway Drive, Attack Attack! and Of Mice & Men all came through with new music, but it was other genres that stole the podium. Power metallers Battle Beast came in third with the triumphant Last Goodbye, while Orbit Culture proved they are still one of metal's most exciting new bands with The Tales Of War. It was newcomer punks Fantazmaz who took top spot however, stealing the crown with Distortion.
We're back with some hefty entries again this week as Lorna Shore, Cryptopsy and Fallujah all offer up new singles, while the likes of Within Temptation, Delilah Bon and Nova Twins show melody isn't being neglected either. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and, as ever, have a fantastic weekend.
Lorna Shore - Oblivion
It's very in-keeping with their status as deathcore's new heavyweight champs that Lorna Shore's latest single Oblivion is absolutely massive. But even with their breakout status, the band aren't holding back any of the sheer ferocity that deathcore is renowned for, instead balancing out brutality with stadium-sized atmospherics. So far as a first taste of new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me - due September 12 - goes, its huge.
Within Temptation - Sing Like A Siren (ft. Jerry Heil)
Within Temptation have great form for teaming up with other artists to expand their sound in new directions. Sure enough, a collaboration with last year's Ukrainian Eurovision entrant Jerry Heil results in Sing Like A Siren, a gorgeous ballad with hints of Celtic folk via subtle symphonic elements that are WT's bread and butter. Released just in time for this year's contest, it also cements the Dutch band's role in helping to shine a spotlight on Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
President - In The Name Of The Father
Sleep Token aren't the only mysterious band to be playing Download Festival 2025. There's been a whole bunch of questions surrounding President since the band first popped up, and the release of their first single has only raised more. There's an undeniable link to the tech metal meets RnB stylings of Britain's masked masters, President's own creepy masks and clanging riffs suggesting they'll fit in nicely.
Nova Twins - Piranha
There's something decidedly darker and menacing about Nova Twins latest single Pirahna - and we're not just talking about the song-title. Driven on lurching bass, the track's intonations of "There's something in the water..." drives a sense of pure dread. Taken from upcoming third record Parasites & Butterflies, out August 29, it's yet more proof this group can't be constrained.
Fugitive - Spheres Of Virulence
If ever there was a song designed for kicking your bedroom walls to death until all that's left is dust and gore, it'd be Fugitive's Spheres Of Virulence. Given its members' respective pedigrees - Power Trip, Creeping Death - it shouldn't be surprising that the band strike a perfect blurred line between stompy thrash and high-speed death metal, coming on like Entombed after an all-night sesh with some speed and Reign In Blood. It's absolutely brilliant, naturally.
Fallujah - Step Through The Portal And Breathe
They might not be strictly tech metal, but there's no denying the technical brilliance that goes into Fallujah's music. Step Through The Portal And Breathe is the latest single from the prog metallers' new album Xenotaph, dune June 13, and veers from skittering, double-bass beats to sublime leads and melodies that betray a sense of mainstream appeal.
Delilah Bon - Princeless Princess
Delilah Bon exudes rebellious, fuck you, energy on new single Princeless Princess. But then, considering her general disregard for genre conventions and a pervasive sense of spiky punk energy admist rapid rap flows, that shouldn't come as a massive surprise. There's no word on if this single is for a follow-up to 2024's Evil, Hate Filled Female, but it seems a safe bet a new release isn't far off.
Swollen Teeth - UNITE
Masked, mysterious and madder than a hornet's nest that's been used as a football, Swollen Teeth definitely capture the feral intensity of latter-stage nu metal. There's a natural kneejerk towards Slipknot comparisons, but it's not entirely without merit; UNITE is dripping in the visceral nastiness of that band's self-titled and Iowa, spelling exciting things for their debut Ask Nothing on September 6.
Cryptopsy - Malicious Needs
Relilably furious for over 30 years, Cryptopsy are on typically thunderous and furious form on Malicious Needs. Putting the "death" in death metal with its music video, Malicious Needs is a timely reminder that this band just don't miss, giving us plenty to chew over ahead of the release of An Insatiable Violence on June 20.
Deadlands - Limbo
If you're looking for something heavy but buoyant to get you into the weekend, you can't go wrong with Deadlands' latest single, Limbo. The New Yorkers switch between ascendant alt metal choruses and bounding metalcore beatdowns to create something which packs a punch and exudes infectious zeal. Taken from new EP Seven - due June 27 - the track is a great showcase of what this band can do.
Sixth Wonder - Ropeburn
Halloween feels a long way off right now as we approach the height of summer, but Sixth Wonder are bringing up unsettling vibes on their new single Ropeburn. The Scottish band's mixture of djenty, thundering tones and gorgeous melody is seriously impressive to behold. Taken from the band's upcoming debut EP Prologue, it's fair to say you should keep your eyes peeled for more music from this lot.
Lowheaven - Chemical Pattern
There's some of the anarchic, pinging-off-the-walls energy of Cave In and The Chariot to newcomers Lowheaven. Chemical Pattern comes from the band's upcoming debut album Ritual Decay, due August 29. Smothering pop sensibilities in wailing noise and thundering riffs, it's a glorious introduction to the band.