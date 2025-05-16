The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Metal's in the charts again! It's been a dry spell this decade so far as US metal chart-toppers goes, at least until Ghost broke the spell this week and now it looks like Sleep Token might be following them as they nab a no. 1 at home in the UK and look to be set for the same in the US. It spells massive things for metal's mainstream prospects, and gives plenty to fight for when it comes to new releases.

Speaking of which, here are the results of last week's vote! There was a resurgence of metalcore heavyweights last week as Parkway Drive, Attack Attack! and Of Mice & Men all came through with new music, but it was other genres that stole the podium. Power metallers Battle Beast came in third with the triumphant Last Goodbye, while Orbit Culture proved they are still one of metal's most exciting new bands with The Tales Of War. It was newcomer punks Fantazmaz who took top spot however, stealing the crown with Distortion.

We're back with some hefty entries again this week as Lorna Shore, Cryptopsy and Fallujah all offer up new singles, while the likes of Within Temptation, Delilah Bon and Nova Twins show melody isn't being neglected either. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and, as ever, have a fantastic weekend.

Lorna Shore - Oblivion

It's very in-keeping with their status as deathcore's new heavyweight champs that Lorna Shore's latest single Oblivion is absolutely massive. But even with their breakout status, the band aren't holding back any of the sheer ferocity that deathcore is renowned for, instead balancing out brutality with stadium-sized atmospherics. So far as a first taste of new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me - due September 12 - goes, its huge.

Lorna Shore - Oblivion (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Within Temptation - Sing Like A Siren (ft. Jerry Heil)

Within Temptation have great form for teaming up with other artists to expand their sound in new directions. Sure enough, a collaboration with last year's Ukrainian Eurovision entrant Jerry Heil results in Sing Like A Siren, a gorgeous ballad with hints of Celtic folk via subtle symphonic elements that are WT's bread and butter. Released just in time for this year's contest, it also cements the Dutch band's role in helping to shine a spotlight on Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Within Temptation & Jerry Heil - Sing Like A Siren (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

President - In The Name Of The Father

Sleep Token aren't the only mysterious band to be playing Download Festival 2025. There's been a whole bunch of questions surrounding President since the band first popped up, and the release of their first single has only raised more. There's an undeniable link to the tech metal meets RnB stylings of Britain's masked masters, President's own creepy masks and clanging riffs suggesting they'll fit in nicely.

PRESIDENT - In the Name of the Father - YouTube Watch On

Nova Twins - Piranha

There's something decidedly darker and menacing about Nova Twins latest single Pirahna - and we're not just talking about the song-title. Driven on lurching bass, the track's intonations of "There's something in the water..." drives a sense of pure dread. Taken from upcoming third record Parasites & Butterflies, out August 29, it's yet more proof this group can't be constrained.

Nova Twins - Piranha (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Fugitive - Spheres Of Virulence

If ever there was a song designed for kicking your bedroom walls to death until all that's left is dust and gore, it'd be Fugitive's Spheres Of Virulence. Given its members' respective pedigrees - Power Trip, Creeping Death - it shouldn't be surprising that the band strike a perfect blurred line between stompy thrash and high-speed death metal, coming on like Entombed after an all-night sesh with some speed and Reign In Blood. It's absolutely brilliant, naturally.

Spheres Of Virulence - YouTube Watch On

Fallujah - Step Through The Portal And Breathe

They might not be strictly tech metal, but there's no denying the technical brilliance that goes into Fallujah's music. Step Through The Portal And Breathe is the latest single from the prog metallers' new album Xenotaph, dune June 13, and veers from skittering, double-bass beats to sublime leads and melodies that betray a sense of mainstream appeal.

FALLUJAH - Step Through the Portal and Breathe (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Delilah Bon - Princeless Princess

Delilah Bon exudes rebellious, fuck you, energy on new single Princeless Princess. But then, considering her general disregard for genre conventions and a pervasive sense of spiky punk energy admist rapid rap flows, that shouldn't come as a massive surprise. There's no word on if this single is for a follow-up to 2024's Evil, Hate Filled Female, but it seems a safe bet a new release isn't far off.

Delilah Bon - PRINCELESS PRINCESS - Official Lyric Video - YouTube Watch On

Swollen Teeth - UNITE

Masked, mysterious and madder than a hornet's nest that's been used as a football, Swollen Teeth definitely capture the feral intensity of latter-stage nu metal. There's a natural kneejerk towards Slipknot comparisons, but it's not entirely without merit; UNITE is dripping in the visceral nastiness of that band's self-titled and Iowa, spelling exciting things for their debut Ask Nothing on September 6.

Swollen Teeth - UNITE (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Cryptopsy - Malicious Needs

Relilably furious for over 30 years, Cryptopsy are on typically thunderous and furious form on Malicious Needs. Putting the "death" in death metal with its music video, Malicious Needs is a timely reminder that this band just don't miss, giving us plenty to chew over ahead of the release of An Insatiable Violence on June 20.

Cryptopsy - Malicious Needs (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Deadlands - Limbo

If you're looking for something heavy but buoyant to get you into the weekend, you can't go wrong with Deadlands' latest single, Limbo. The New Yorkers switch between ascendant alt metal choruses and bounding metalcore beatdowns to create something which packs a punch and exudes infectious zeal. Taken from new EP Seven - due June 27 - the track is a great showcase of what this band can do.

Deadlands - Limbo - YouTube Watch On

Sixth Wonder - Ropeburn

Halloween feels a long way off right now as we approach the height of summer, but Sixth Wonder are bringing up unsettling vibes on their new single Ropeburn. The Scottish band's mixture of djenty, thundering tones and gorgeous melody is seriously impressive to behold. Taken from the band's upcoming debut EP Prologue, it's fair to say you should keep your eyes peeled for more music from this lot.

Sixth Wonder - Ropeburn (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Lowheaven - Chemical Pattern

There's some of the anarchic, pinging-off-the-walls energy of Cave In and The Chariot to newcomers Lowheaven. Chemical Pattern comes from the band's upcoming debut album Ritual Decay, due August 29. Smothering pop sensibilities in wailing noise and thundering riffs, it's a glorious introduction to the band.