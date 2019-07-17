Slipknot will bring immersive exhibition with them on the Knotfest Roadshow

Fresh from their successful summer European tour, Slipknot are preparing to embark on their Knotfest Roadshow across North America later this month.

The Iowa heroes will kick things off at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 26 – a run of shows which will see Slipknot joined by Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

And it’s now been revealed that along with the live music, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal thanks to an “immersive exhibit” which will detail the band’s history and feature instruments, memorabilia, outfits and personal items.

Slipknot will also offer four VIP options throughout the roadshow: The All Out Life, Duality, Psychosocial and Wait And Bleed experiences.

While the Wait And Bleed package comes with a ticket and selection of extras, while the top level All Out Life experience features a pre-show backstage tour led by one of the Slipknot crew members, a collectible Slipknot tour poster signed by all nine members, a patch, exclusive tour programme, a mystery item of merchandise and more.

Find full details on the tour’s VIP page.

Slipknot will release their highly anticipated new studio album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9.

(Image credit: Roadrunner)

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth