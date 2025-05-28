Babymetal get skull-smashingly heavy with Slaughter To Prevail on new single Song 3, postpone album release yet again

Babymetal have teamed up with Russian-American deathcore unit Slaughter To Prevail for gnarly new single Song 3.

The song, which will appear on both the new Babymetal album Metal Forth and the new Slaughter To Prevail album Grizzly later this year, was released today (May 28) along with an accompanying music video. Have a watch/listen below.

Babymetal call Song 3 “one of the Japanese metal band’s most forceful tracks to date, pairing Slaughter to Prevail’s raw, punishing vocals with Babymetal’s soaring, melodic choruses”.

They add, “The result is tense and theatrical, but tightly controlled – a balancing act the band has long specialised in.”

Babymetal, who recently delayed Metal Forth’s release from June 13 to June 27, have postponed the album once again. It’s now due on August 8, and the band have previously put out two singles from the collaboration-heavy collection: Ratatata, featuring German synth-metal duo Electric Callboy, and From Me To U, featuring nu-gen genre-splicer Poppy.

Other songs will feature Bloodywood, Polyphia, Spiritbox, and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.

Babymetal are currently touring Europe, supported by Poppy as well as Bambie Thug, and will play at Le Zénith in Paris, France, tonight. They’ll conclude the leg of shows at the O2 Arena in London on May 30, before jetting off to North America for a 24-show run that starts in Houston, Texas on June 13. Support will come from Black Veil Brides, Jinjer and Bloodywood. See all details below.

Meanwhile, Slaughter To Prevail are gearing up to release Grizzly on July 18. They shared the lead single Russian Grizzly In America last month, days after it was announced that vocalist Alex Terrible had adopted two bear cubs.

The band will play several US festival shows this summer. They’ll appear at Inkcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio on July 19, then at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 2 and at Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 4.

BABYMETAL x Slaughter To Prevail - Song 3 (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Jun 13: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX ^=

Jun 14: Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX ^=

Jun 17: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL ^=

Jun 18: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA ^=

Jun 20: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC ^=

Jun 21: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD ^=

Jun 24: New York The Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY ^=

Jun 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA ^=

Jun 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, UT ^=

Jun 28: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann Center, PA ^=

Jun 30: Laval Place Bell, Canada ^=

Jul 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, Canada ^=

Jul 03: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI ^=

Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI *

Jul 06: St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park, MO +=

Jul 08: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL +=

Jul 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN +=

Jul 11: Denver The JunkYard, CO +=

Jul 14: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center, Canada +=

Jul 15: Kent accesso ShoWare Center, WA +=

Jul 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA +=

Jul 20: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino, NV +=

Jul 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT +=

Jul 23: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ +=



^ Black Veil Brides supporting

+ Jinjer supporting

= Bloodywood supporting