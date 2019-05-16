Watch Slipknot finally reveal new masks in video for Unsainted single

Slipknot – We Are Not Your Kind 1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth

After almost two years of speculation and anticipation, Slipknot have finally revealed the title of their highly anticipated new album, and it's entitled *drum roll please* We Are Not Your Kind. The record will drop August 9 via Roadrunner Records – and we couldn't be more excited!

Guitarist Jim Root noted, “This is the most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums - not just songs.

"While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

Alright, we know that's not why you are really here. You want to see the masks? Well, your wishes have come true. Along with revealing the album title, Slipknot have finally let us see their brand-new masks in their video (previously teased!) for single, Unsainted – ahead of their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow night (May 17).

Without further a-do, here's what you've been waiting for!

There appears to be nine members once again, meaning Chris Fehn, who recently left the band, has been replaced – but by who?! Take a closer look to find out...

(Image: © Alexandria Crahan Conway)

Slipknot’s 'We Are Not Your Kind' is available for pre-order today with exclusive bundles available here .



Slipknot - The 2019 Knotfest Roadshow

Jul 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX