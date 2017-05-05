Slipknot release live 360° video for The Shape

Slipknot have released a live 360° video for their track The Shape.

It originally appeared on the band’s 2001 album Iowa, with the footage for the video filmed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan at last year’s Knotfest.

It was the first time Slipknot performed the track live and was part of a set which saw them play their second album in full for the first time.

And they’ve released the interactive video to celebrate surpassing one billion views on their YouTube channel.

Crahan tells Rolling Stone: “From the beginning, Slipknot’s goal has always been world domination. That goal is still the same today.

“The video for The Shape, filmed at our festival Knotfest with our maggots, and over one billion views on our YouTube channel, proves it’s happening. Like it or not.”

Slipknot are currently taking a break after touring in support of the release of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter – with frontman Corey Taylor currently focusing on Stone Sour.

But in March, Crahan checked in to say that the band were in the early stages of writing new material for what will be their sixth album.

He said: “Well, we’re writing as a band and with Corey as well. Yes, we’re off, and we’re off for a long while. It’s much needed as we’d been touring for three years.

“Corey’s doing what he does which is Stone Sour which is awesome and we’re writing. We’re beginning to write some music for Slipknot for the new record. He’s aware of it, so while we’re writing, he’s getting songs.”

And last month, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg admitted he was “itching” to start recording a new album.

