Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor perform a cover of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club at a horror convention in Florida

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor played through an acoustic set of mostly covers during his appearance at this weekend's Spookala horror convention event in Florida, and performed tracks by pop superstar Chappell Roan, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails and more

Corey Taylor and Chappell Roan
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chappell Roan might well just be one of the biggest popstars on the planet right now. Last month, she performed alongside legend - and close friend - Elton John at his annual Oscars viewing party, and now it appears that even Corey Taylor has some love to share for the Missouri singer.

This weekend, the Slipknot frontman made an appearance at Spookala, a biannual horror convention in Florida, to offer signings for fans and to perform a solo acoustic set of mostly covers.

The event took place at Expo Hall from April 4 - April 6, and hosted a number of horror icons including Saw actor Tobin Bell, The Lost Boys star Kiefer Sutherland, and of course, Corey Taylor himself, who is a longtime horror enthusiast.

Towards the end of his performance, Taylor played through a snippet of Roan's huge hit Pink Pony Club to a cheering crowd. Elsewhere, he performs takes on huge anthems, including Foo Fighters classic Everlong, Incubus track I Miss You, Nine Inch Nails' Something I Can Never Have and Violent Femme's Add It Up, as well his well-loved cover of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

He additionally plays a handful of Stone Sour and Slipknot tracks, including Song #3, Taciturn, Bother, Through Glass and Snuff, before ending on Spit It Out.

Watch Taylor's Pink Pony Club performance below:

@a_cord_k94

♬ original sound - Allen

Back in February, Taylor featured in a gorgeous duet with Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian. The pair of metal heroes performed a rendition of Kansas' Dust In The Wind for a new wrestling film titled Queen Of The Ring.

In June, Slipknot will hit the road across Europe for numerous festival dates, including Sweden Rock, Germany's Rock Im Park, NovaRock, Resurrection Fest and more. In July, they'll headline Inkcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio on July 19. For the full list of dates, visit the band’s website.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.

More about metal hammer
Artworks for Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed, No Prayer for the Dying by Iron Maiden, Turbo by Judas Priest and Cold Lake by Celtic Frost

I got Metal Hammer’s writers to name the ‘bad’ metal albums they can’t get enough of
Tobias Forge of Ghost in 2024

Ghost’s Tobias Forge comments on recently leaked solo album Passiflora: “If you write a love letter and that just disappears into the void, you would try to distance yourself from it as soon as possible”
Abba, Sid Vicious

"Abba were in matching white fur coats, looking like polar bears. Sid went running over. ‘Abba!’ Then he vomited. They were horrified." John Lydon on the day Abba met the Sex Pistols
See more latest
Most Popular
Abba, Sid Vicious
"Abba were in matching white fur coats, looking like polar bears. Sid went running over. ‘Abba!’ Then he vomited. They were horrified." John Lydon on the day Abba met the Sex Pistols
Tobias Forge of Ghost in 2024
Ghost’s Tobias Forge comments on recently leaked solo album Passiflora: “If you write a love letter and that just disappears into the void, you would try to distance yourself from it as soon as possible”
Babymetal
Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy
Andy Gill onstage in 1978
"We've been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives": Former Gang of Four and Shriekback bassist Dave Allen dead at 69
Billy McFarland leaves Manhattan Federal Court on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
"There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen." Grand plans to revive disastrous event come as a surprise to the resort city supposed to be hosting it
Richie Faulkner onstage
"It's out there. I don't have to hide behind it anymore": Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner reveals he suffered a stroke and it's affected his playing
Ramones
"Ramones perfectly represent and encapsulate the essence of the underground." Napalm Death, Thurston Moore, Wayne Kramer, Ihsahn and members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rammstein, Gogol Bordello and more to appear on two forthcoming Ramones tribute albums
Metallica in 2024
More is all you need! Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has been streamed one billion times on Spotify
Metal Hammer bundle featuring Skeletá by Ghost on vinyl, plus an art print and stickers
Ghost fans! Get this world-exclusive bundle featuring Skeletá on vinyl, Metal Hammer’s new issue with a cover you can’t buy anywhere else, and more
Queen at Live Aid
“Bob Geldof said, No, Queen have peaked. I don’t think they should play.” Queen would never have performed their iconic set at Live Aid if Band Aid mastermind Bob Geldof had his way, and Freddie Mercury initially wasn't that keen either