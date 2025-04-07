Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor perform a cover of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club at a horror convention in Florida

Chappell Roan might well just be one of the biggest popstars on the planet right now. Last month, she performed alongside legend - and close friend - Elton John at his annual Oscars viewing party, and now it appears that even Corey Taylor has some love to share for the Missouri singer.

This weekend, the Slipknot frontman made an appearance at Spookala, a biannual horror convention in Florida, to offer signings for fans and to perform a solo acoustic set of mostly covers.

The event took place at Expo Hall from April 4 - April 6, and hosted a number of horror icons including Saw actor Tobin Bell, The Lost Boys star Kiefer Sutherland, and of course, Corey Taylor himself, who is a longtime horror enthusiast.

Towards the end of his performance, Taylor played through a snippet of Roan's huge hit Pink Pony Club to a cheering crowd. Elsewhere, he performs takes on huge anthems, including Foo Fighters classic Everlong, Incubus track I Miss You, Nine Inch Nails' Something I Can Never Have and Violent Femme's Add It Up, as well his well-loved cover of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

He additionally plays a handful of Stone Sour and Slipknot tracks, including Song #3, Taciturn, Bother, Through Glass and Snuff, before ending on Spit It Out.

Watch Taylor's Pink Pony Club performance below:

Back in February, Taylor featured in a gorgeous duet with Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian. The pair of metal heroes performed a rendition of Kansas' Dust In The Wind for a new wrestling film titled Queen Of The Ring.

In June, Slipknot will hit the road across Europe for numerous festival dates, including Sweden Rock, Germany's Rock Im Park, NovaRock, Resurrection Fest and more. In July, they'll headline Inkcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio on July 19. For the full list of dates, visit the band’s website.