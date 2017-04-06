Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg “itching” to start recording next album

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg says he’s “itching” to start recording the new Slipknot album.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan reported last month that the band were in the early stages of writing material for the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter – although frontman Corey Taylor has said their sixth album wouldn’t enter production for two years.

And Weinberg says the song ideas they have so far are “interesting.”

He tells the Best Friends With Sam Pura podcast (via Blabbermouth): “I think it’d be logical process to start the process like how we did three years ago.

“I’m not sure, but I’m itching to get back to that. And I think a bunch of guys are really motivated and inspired to keep the momentum that we built over the last couple of years.”

He continues: “As we’ve had a little mini studio on the road, we’ve kind of documented some song ideas, so there’s already some things that are kind of brewing that are really interesting.

“I think we’ll just see once we get into a room together and just start to throw stuff at the wall.”

Last month, Weinberg’s father Max, who plays drums for Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, praised his son for his technical ability.

He said: “I had nothing to to do with it. He taught himself. He’ll be 27 this year and he’s just a killer drummer and a great kid. It’s so much fun for me to see him play, and he’s a virtual artist.”

