This acoustic cover of Slipknot's Duality is creepy as hell

Slipknot’s battle anthem Duality has had its fair share of cover versions, from The Lounge Kittens to Asking Alexandria to a bunch of children, we thought we’d heard all different variations it was possible to hear.

Until now.

Producer Leo Moracchioli from Frog Leap Studios has recorded a special acoustic version of Duality, and the video is CREEPY AS HELL. Slipknot’s masks aren’t the most cuddly or cutesie faces we’ve ever seen, but there’s something seriously unnerving about a bald clown, it’s like Pennywise going through his Vin Diesel phase.

And this alternate version of Shawn Crahan isn’t the only guy we see onscreen, with more freaky faces joining the acoustic shenanigans. Of course, there’s more to this than an acoustic guitar, we’ve got a tuba, a cowbell (replacing the signature beer keg) and a honking clown nose. It also goes a bit polka midway through… yeah.

What’s the weirdest version of Duality you’ve heard? We bet you can’t top this one.

