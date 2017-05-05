Phil Anselmo and Bill Moseley in Dirty Eye puppet video

Superjoint frontman Phil Anselmo and cult horror actor Bill Moseley appear in puppet form in their new video for Dirty Eye.

The song features on the pair’s EP Songs Of Darkness And Despair, which was released in January via Housecore Records.

Speaking about the project with Moseley, who’s appeared in films including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Night Of The Living Dead and Grindhouse, Anselmo said: “Working with Mr Moseley was an awesome experience! Bill brought the lyrics and Stephen Berrigan and I just improvised directly on the spot, and squeezed out six tunes in three days.

“All the songs have a different vibe because I wanted the music to represent Bill’s lyrical visions, and we needed to, because Bill does indeed have a unique, visual element within his choice of words and phrasing.

“I love Bill Moseley, and can’t wait to work on the next one! Be cool and enjoy this one!”

The Dirty Eye video was directed by filmmaker Ryan Oliver of Deathblow Productions.

Phil Anselmo to release 5 “tripped out” albums