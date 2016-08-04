Slayer to issue You Against You logo-shaped vinyl

Slayer will release their single You Against You on vinyl cut into the shape of their band logo.

The track from their latest album Repentless will arrive on limited edition picture disc on September 9. It will also include a live version of War Ensemble from their 2014 Wacken Open Air festival performance.

It can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King recently admitted that the future of the band is “very unclear” as frontman Tom Araya appears to be considering retirement.

He said: “He’s very unclear. That’s just how he is. I don’t know if he likes holding his cards in his pocket or what.

“I don’t have an answer. I’m holding off a lot of things I want to do at home, just because I don’t know if I’m going to be working in two years.

“I’m going to be working, hopefully in Slayer. What else am I going to do?”

When asked if Slayer could go on for another 35 years, he replied: “I don’t know about that – I’ll take another record or two.”

In other news, Araya was captured on video reacting angrily to an audience member who spat on him at their Comic Con show in San Diego last month.

Slayer are currently touring Europe and will appear at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire next weekend (August 14). They’ll also kick off their North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel next month.

Slayer vinyl

Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 10: Colmar Theatre de Plein Air, France

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 14: Catton Park Bloodstock, UK

Aug 17: Bratislava Aegon Arena, Slovakia

Aug 19: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

The top 10 most gruesome Slayer songs