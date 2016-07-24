Slayer fan thrown out of show for spitting on Tom Araya

Slayer frontman Tom Araya has been captured on video reacting angrily to an audience member who spat on him.

His band were preparing to perform at the Comic-Con in San Diego last week when the incident occurred.

In the clip, Araya – who’s spent the previous moments laughing and joking with the crowd – is seen thanking them for their attendance.

Just before he begins to play his expression changes and he singles out someone in the room, asking: “What was that about?” He repeats: “What was that about? Tell me!” then adds: “Someone just spit on me. What was that about?”

He continues to remonstrate with the person while the crowd begin to boo on the frontman’s behalf, then start chanting: “Kick him out!”

Araya keeps asking for an explanation until a roadie calls on house staff to remove the fan. While that’s happening, Araya tells the rest of the audience: “I don’t understand that.” The show then begins as planned.

Slayer are currently touring in support of latest album Repentless, released last year. Their schedule includes an appearance at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire on August 14. Last week they confirmed plans to release a comic book based on the record.

Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 10: Colmar Theatre de Plein Air, France

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 14: Catton Park Bloodstock, UK

Aug 17: Bratislava Aegon Arena, Slovakia

Aug 19: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

