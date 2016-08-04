Kiss release live Detroit Rock City video

Kiss have launched a video of their performance of classic track Detroit Rock City.

It was filmed for the band’s upcoming DVD Kiss Rocks Vegas live movie, which was recorded in November 2014 and screened in cinemas as a one-night-only event earlier this year. The DVD edition is released on August 25.

Kiss say: “Kiss Rocks Vegas captures the event in all its pyrotechnical glory as the band power through hit after hit in front of the adoring Kiss Army. Nobody delivers a live concert spectacle like Kiss – and this concert film finds them in peak form.”

The band previously issued a clip of Rock And Roll All Nite.

Last month, Kiss mainman Paul Stanley admitted they were “conflicted” on whether to record a follow-up to 2012’s Monster.

He added: “In one sense there’s no reason to put out any new music, because the delivery systems that are available don’t pay.

“We’re in a situation where artists have to take what they can get, as opposed to what they deserve. For me it’s more of a moral issue than anything else – I don’t have to worry about paying the rent, but what about new bands?”

Kiss are currently on the road on their Freedom To Rock tour across the US

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Aug 05: Moline iWireless Arena, IL

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV