Slayer in You Against You video

Slayer have released an action-packed video for their track You Against You.

The promo is described as a prequel to the band’s previous video for Repentless – the title track to their latest album. It is directed by BJ McDonnell, who was also the man behind the Repentless clip.

Guitarist Kerry King tells Rolling Stone: “It’s really cool being part of a video that’s not just some crappy music video from the 80s or 90s.

“It’s from a real Hollywood director who has a lot of friends in the biz who stepped up and wanted to be in a Slayer video. That’s what makes it cool to me.”

Slayer previously issued a teaser for the You Against You video.

The band are on the last leg of their North American tour with Carcass and Testament.

Mar 17: Boise Revolution Center, ID

Mar 19: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 20: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 22: San Francisco Warfield Theater, CA

Mar 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV