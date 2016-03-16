Slayer in You Against You video

Slayer have released an action-packed video for their track You Against You.
The promo is described as a prequel to the band’s previous video for Repentless – the title track to their latest album. It is directed by BJ McDonnell, who was also the man behind the Repentless clip.
Guitarist Kerry King tells Rolling Stone: “It’s really cool being part of a video that’s not just some crappy music video from the 80s or 90s.
“It’s from a real Hollywood director who has a lot of friends in the biz who stepped up and wanted to be in a Slayer video. That’s what makes it cool to me.”
Slayer previously issued a teaser for the You Against You video.
The band are on the last leg of their North American tour with Carcass and Testament.
Slayer, Testament, Carcass Remaining 2016 North American Tour Dates
Mar 17: Boise Revolution Center, ID
Mar 19: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA
Mar 20: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Mar 22: San Francisco Warfield Theater, CA
Mar 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV