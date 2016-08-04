Steve 'N' Seagulls cover Iron Maiden's Aces High

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls have shared a cover of Iron Maiden’s Aces High.

It’s lifted from the Finnish outfit’s upcoming second album Brothers In Farms, due out on September 9. The record will include their versions of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana and Megadeth songs. The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

They say of the video: “Sometimes, in order to make things happen, all you need is a bunch of crazy ideas, mash ‘em together, and wait for the results. This is basically how we started with our first video from the upcoming album.

“We were lucky to get some enthusiastic, creative, and hard-working people around to get it done. You can imagine that mixing miniature aircrafts, cows, pyrotechnics, and belly dancers with the band doesn’t necessarily come together naturally. But it did. And we’re happy about it.”

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls have also previously recorded a cover of Iron Maiden’s The Trooper – and they gave AC/DC classic Thunderstruck a bluegrass makeover in 2014.

Brothers In Farms can be pre-ordered via iTunes. They’ll tour the US next month in support of the release.

Sep 23: Brooklyn Knitting Factory, NY

Sep 24: Cumberland Rowdy on the Roof, MD

Sep 25: Louisville Haymarket Whiskey Bar, KY

Sep 26: Lexington Cosmic Charlie’s, KY

Sep 27: Indianapolis Hi-Fi, IN

Sep 28: St Louis Duck Room, MO

Sep 29: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Sep 30: Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, OK

Oct 01: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

Oct 02: Moline 7th Street Rascals Live, IL

Oct 04: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

Oct 05: Madison Frequency, WI

Oct 06: Columbia Rose Music Hall, MO

Oct 07: Omaha O’Leaver’s, NB

Oct 08: Brighton Armory Performing Arts Center, CO

Brothers In Farms album cover

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls Brothers In Farms tracklist

Aces High Sad But True Wishmaster It’s A Long Way To The Top You Could Be Mine November Rain In Bloom Symphony Of Destruction Fill Up The Tank Burn The Pretender Self Esteem Out In The Fields Born To Be Wild

Steve 'N' Seagulls take on AC/DC's Thunderstruck