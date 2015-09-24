The story behind Slayer's Repentless

Metal Hammer recently sat down with Slayer’s Kerry King and Tom Araya to talk about their return with Repentless.

Kerry reveals that after the passing of Jeff Hanneman, they have to move forward and “learn how to be Slayer again”.

Repentless hit number four in the US, number eleven in the UK and number one in Germany last week. Which is understandable because the album is “everything the naysayers say it won’t be” – according to Kerry. “It’s Slayer,” Tom concludes, “half of Slayer but still Slayer.”

Watch the full interview below.

Slayer: Repentless