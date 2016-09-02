Slayer release Pride In Prejudice teaser video

Slayer have released a teaser for their forthcoming video, Pride In Prejudice. It’s the third instalment of their video trilogy for their latest album, Repentless.

It follows the You Against You promo, which launched in March, and once again features Machete star Danny Trejo – who also appeared in the video for Repentless – the first part of the trilogy.

The full video for Pride In Prejudice is expected over the coming days.

Trejo, who played a leading character in a prison riot scene, said: “In prison there’s only two kinds of people – predators and prey. Being a Slayer fan, I’m a predator.”

Guitarist Kerry King recently predicted that Slayer’s next album won’t arrive until at least 2018 – even though they have nine songs left over from making their latest record.

He said: “We’ve got lots of leftover material from the last album because we wrote so much stuff, and we recorded a bunch of it too. If the lyrics don’t change the songs musically, those songs are done.

“We could probably start doing something at the end of next year – but we’ve still got a lot of touring going on next year. I’m guessing it won’t be ’18 before we record anything.”

Earlier this month King described Slayer’s future as “very unclear” following frontman Tom Araya’s comments about ending his career, but said of his own plans: “I’ll take another record or two.”

Slayer will kick off their North American tour with Death Angel and Anthrax next week.

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

