Slayer frontman Tom Araya still misses headbanging

Slayer frontman Tom Araya has admitted that he misses the physical connection he had with the band’s songs while he was still able to headbang.

He underwent back surgery in 2010 to address fused vertebrae, meaning that he’s no longer able to perform with the dramatic motions he used to display.

Araya tells Loudwire: “There’s things that have gone on in my life that’s made me change how I play.

“I had surgery – I can’t headbang any more. That was a big part of what I enjoyed. I liked knowing I was one badass headbanger.

“Now I’m grooving with the music and the feel of the songs, which is cool. The physical connection was a big part for me.”

He’s previously discussed how he finds touring more and more difficult. Reflecting on those statements he says: “When we started off everything was great, because you’re young and invincible. Then I became a family man, and I had a tough time flying back and forth.

“Now, at this stage, at the level we’re at now, I can fly home when I want to and spend some time with my family, which is something I wasn’t able to do when they were growing up.

“I take advantage of that. But it’s getting harder and harder to come back out on the road.”

Slayer released 11th album Repentless last year. They headline Bloodstock Open Air in Derby on August 14.