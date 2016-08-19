Next Slayer album 2 years away says Kerry King

Kerry King predicts Slayer’s next album won’t arrive until at least 2018 – despite being ahead of the game in terms of material.

The guitarist recently reported that as many as nine songs were in a usable condition following the completion and release of Repentless last year.

But the follow-up is still up to two years away, even if his concerns about frontman Tom Araya’s potential plans to retire prove to be unfounded.

King tells Jagermeister: “We’ve got lots of leftover material from the last album because we wrote so much stuff, and we recorded a bunch of it too. If the lyrics don’t change the songs musically, those songs are done.

“I thought maybe this record would be like Ozzy, with Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman, where they did both at once, put one out, sat on one for a couple of years and put the next one out. We didn’t quite get that far, but there’s plenty of stuff.”

Despite that, he continues: “We could probably start doing something at the end of next year – but we’ve still got a lot of touring going on next year. I’m guessing it won’t be ’18 before we record anything.”

Earlier this month King described Slayer’s future as “very unclear” as a result of Araya’s comments about ending his career, but said of his own plans: “I’ll take another record or two.”

The thrash icons complete their current touring commitments on October 27.

Meanwhile, Exodus – led by Slayer guitarist Gary Holt – are to start recording their 11th album at the beginning of next year, drummer Tom Hunting has reported.

He tells Spark: “We’re going to start working on that in January, because Gary gets a break from Slayer, and Exodus’ touring cycle will be done by then.

“I hope we can have something out by the middle or towards the end of 2017. I want to take our time, though – it’s not really how much material you put out at this point. It’s got to be good.”

Aug 19: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

