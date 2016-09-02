Devin Townsend Project stream Stormbending

Devin Townsend Project have streamed their track Stormbending from upcoming album Transcendence.
The follow-up to 2014’s Sky Blue – part of the Z2 work – is released on September 9 via InsideOut, and it’s available for pre-order now.
Mainman Townsend tells the Independent: “It’s so easy to say ‘Everything’s shit, man – it’s all going to hell.’ Making a statement that is positive was really where I wanted the power of this record to be rooted.
“Not in a naive way, and not as a means of escape. I wanted to make something that’s really beautiful, but strong.
“There’s a ton of people that aren’t giving up and you have to really fight to not give up, so this record is a celebration of that spirit.”
Townsend has previously revealed that he tried hard to overcome his instinct to be a control freak with the latest DTP album. Instead, he took time to explain what he wanted each development in a song to achieve, and let his colleagues come up with their own solutions.
He reports: “It turns out a lot of the parts they came up with were way cooler than anything I had. Relinquishing that control became the best thing I could possibly do.
“Otherwise I would have started to become a parody of myself. I was so afraid of losing what it is that I do, that I was beginning to lose it.
“I found that, by recognising these people are much better suited to making some of these decisions than I was, not only does the team get stronger, but the record gets stronger too.
“I didn’t think I had anything left to say with the Devin Townsend Project until I found this approach – it proved to be very motivating.”
DTP tour Europe starting in January. Townsend appears in issue 287 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+. Find out more about TeamRock+ and sign up here.
Devin Townsend Project Transcendence tracklist
- Truth
- Stormbending
- Failure
- Secret Sciences
- Higher
- Stars
- Transcendence
- Offer Your Light
- From The Heart
- Transdermal Celebration
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall, UK
Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, UK
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK
