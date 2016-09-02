Trending

Devin Townsend Project stream Stormbending

By Metal Hammer  

Listen to Stormbending, the latest track from Devin Townsend Project album Transcendence, out this month

Devin Townsend Project

Devin Townsend Project have streamed their track Stormbending from upcoming album Transcendence.

The follow-up to 2014’s Sky Blue – part of the Z2 work – is released on September 9 via InsideOut, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Mainman Townsend tells the Independent: “It’s so easy to say ‘Everything’s shit, man – it’s all going to hell.’ Making a statement that is positive was really where I wanted the power of this record to be rooted.

“Not in a naive way, and not as a means of escape. I wanted to make something that’s really beautiful, but strong.

“There’s a ton of people that aren’t giving up and you have to really fight to not give up, so this record is a celebration of that spirit.”

Townsend has previously revealed that he tried hard to overcome his instinct to be a control freak with the latest DTP album. Instead, he took time to explain what he wanted each development in a song to achieve, and let his colleagues come up with their own solutions.

He reports: “It turns out a lot of the parts they came up with were way cooler than anything I had. Relinquishing that control became the best thing I could possibly do.

“Otherwise I would have started to become a parody of myself. I was so afraid of losing what it is that I do, that I was beginning to lose it.

“I found that, by recognising these people are much better suited to making some of these decisions than I was, not only does the team get stronger, but the record gets stronger too.

“I didn’t think I had anything left to say with the Devin Townsend Project until I found this approach – it proved to be very motivating.”

DTP tour Europe starting in January. Townsend appears in issue 287 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+. Find out more about TeamRock+ and sign up here.

Devin Townsend Project Transcendence tracklist

  1. Truth
  2. Stormbending
  3. Failure
  4. Secret Sciences
  5. Higher
  6. Stars
  7. Transcendence
  8. Offer Your Light
  9. From The Heart
  10. Transdermal Celebration

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall, UK
Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, UK
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

