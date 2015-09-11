Slayer release Repentless prison promo

Slayer have released the prison-themed video for their track Repentless.

The song is the title track from the band’s 11th album, released today via Nuclear Blast.

As revealed previously, the promo features Machete star Danny Trejo and was filmed at Sybil Brand Institute women’s prison in East Los Angeles on August 26.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the shoot took eight hours and was carried out in near 100-degree heat. It is the first music video shot by McDonnell, who was the man behind 2013 horror film Hatchet III.

Slayer return to the UK with Anthrax in November.