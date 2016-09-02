Crowbar launch Falling While Rising

Crowbar have streamed their track Falling While Rising, the lead track from upcoming album The Serpent Only Lies.

The band’s 11th album is released on October 28 and follows 2014’s Symmetry In Black.

Mainman Kirk Windstein says: “Falling While Rising is the epitome of Crowbar – the song is heavy, powerful, emotional and full of massive riffs. Hope everyone enjoys it and is ready for the full record.”

The frontman, who left Down two years ago to concentrate full-time on his own band, went back and listened to their early material before starting work on The Serpent Only Lies. He said: “Having this be our eleventh record, we’re very fortunate because so many bands don’t last this long.”

Adding that he took a “Motorhead outlook” to his career, he went on: “If you continue to put out killer records, continue to kick ass onstage every night and continue to treat your fans with respect, that’s the stuff people will remember.”

Crowbar recently reunited with former bassist Todd ‘Sexy T’ Strange. They commence a North American tour later this month.

Crowbar: The Serpent Only Lies tracklist

Falling While Rising

Plasmic And Pure

I Am The Storm

Surviving The Abyss

The Serpent Only Lies

The Enemy Beside You

Embrace The Light

On Holy Ground

Song Of The Dunes

As I Heal

Sep 13: Chattanooga JJ’s Bohemia, TN

Sep 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 16: Chicago Reggie’s Music Joint, IL

Sep 17: Detroit Harpo’s, MI

Sep 18: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Sep 20: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Sep 21: Hamden Ballroom At The Outer Space, CT

Sep 23: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Sep 24: Providence Colosseum, RI

Sep 26: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Sep 27: Clifton Dingbatz, NJ

Sep 28: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA

Sep 29: Wilmington Throne Theater, NC

Sep 30: North Charleston Sparrow, SC

Oct 01: Columbia Brookland Tavern, SC

Oct 02: Clarksville Warehouse, TN

Oct 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Oct 06: Jacksonville Nighthawks, FL

Oct 07: Ybor City Orpheum, FL

Oct 09: Miami Churchills Pub, FL

Oct 10: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Oct 22: Austin Empire Control Room, TX

Crowbar Kirk’s recipe for longevity