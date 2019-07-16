Slayer add extra show to final leg of farewell tour

Slayer have added an extra date in Los Angeles to the final leg of their farewell tour.

Their last-ever show will still take place at the city’s Forum on November 30, but after that date sold out within hours, Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph have decided that they’ll also play the venue on November 29.

Slayer say in a statement: “Tickets for Slayer's November 30 show at the Los Angeles Forum went on sale last Friday and by the end of the day, had sold out.

“Due to the quick sell out, today Slayer announces a second Forum show now confirmed for Friday, November 29, for fans who may have missed out on getting tickets.

“This show is the last addition to Slayer's Final World Tour.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time this coming Friday (July 19).

Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera, will support on all dates.

Find a full list of Slayer’s last shows below.

(Image credit: Slayer)

Slayer: The Final Campaign

Nov 02: Asheville Explore Asheville Arena, NC

Nov 03: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 05: Salem Civic Center, VA

Nov 06: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Nov 08: Springfield Mass Mutual Center, MA

Nov 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Nov 12: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 14: Moline TaxSlayer Arena, IL

Nov 15: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Center, SD

Nov 17: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Nov 18: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 20: Colorado Springs Broadmore Arena, CO

Nov 22: Billings Rimrock Arena, MT

Nov 24: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 26: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Arena, NV

Nov 29: Los Angeles The Forum, CA - NEW DATE

Nov 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA