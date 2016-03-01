Sixx:AM announce album, single and tour details

Sixx:AM have announced details of their Prayers For The Damned Vol 1, their double album follow-up to 2014’s Modern Vintage. The album will be released on April 29. The band also release the first single from the album, Rise, today.
“Throughout history, some of the most dramatic changes have occurred when people reject the status quo and demand change,” says singer James Michael. “Rise is about how we find ourselves at a global tipping point and how it is our duty as citizens of this world to come together, communicate with one another and rise up to demand more of ourselves and our leaders.”
“Sixx:AM is in the most creative place of our careers,” adds Nikki Sixx. “For James, DJ and myself, we think it’s the perfect time to release so much quality music to our fans who’ve been supporting us over the last three albums.”
“The double-albums will leave no stone unturned in our quest to create important music and push the boundaries of rock,” says Michael, while DJ Ashba concludes, “We are on a mission to give our fans even more than they could have hoped for, both musically and visually.”
The band have also announced a series of tour dates (below), kicking off a with a show at the Welcome To Rockville Festival at the end of April. The band play Download Festival on June 11. Prayers For The Damned can be pre-ordered from Friday.
Prayer For The Damned Tracklist
Rise
You Have Come To The Right place
I’m Sick
Prayers For The Damned
Better Man
Can’t Stop
When We Were Gods
Belly Of The Beast
Everything Went To Hell
The Last Time (My Heart Will Hit The Ground)
Rise of the Melancholy Empire
**Sixx:AM Tour Dates
**Apr 30: Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
May 01: Fort Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
May 03: Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
May 04: Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater (w/ Disturbed and Rob Zombie)
May 06: Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 07: Richmond, VA @ The National
May 08: Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center
May 10: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
May 11: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
May 13: Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
May 14: Kansas City, MO @ KQRC Rockfest
May 15: Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 17: Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
May 18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 20: Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range
May 21: Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center
May 22: Albany, NY @ Rock ën Derby
May 24: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
May 27: Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
May 29: San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest
Jun 02: Monza, IT @ Gods Of Metal
Jun 03: Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
Jun 05: Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring
Jun 07: Lodz, PO @ The Power Festival
Jun 09: Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
Jun 11: Castle Donington, UK @ Download Festival
Jun 12: Newport, UK @ Isle of Wright Festival
Jun 16: Pratteln, SW @ Konzertfabrik Z7
Jun 17: Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival
Jun 18: Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
Jun 19: Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Festival
Jun 22: Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
Jun 23: Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell†
Jun 24: Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock
Jul 30: Alberta, CA @ Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally and Festival