Sixx:AM announce album, single and tour details

Sixx:AM have announced details of their Prayers For The Damned Vol 1, their double album follow-up to 2014’s Modern Vintage. The album will be released on April 29. The band also release the first single from the album, Rise, today.

“Throughout history, some of the most dramatic changes have occurred when people reject the status quo and demand change,” says singer James Michael. “Rise is about how we find ourselves at a global tipping point and how it is our duty as citizens of this world to come together, communicate with one another and rise up to demand more of ourselves and our leaders.”

“Sixx:AM is in the most creative place of our careers,” adds Nikki Sixx. “For James, DJ and myself, we think it’s the perfect time to release so much quality music to our fans who’ve been supporting us over the last three albums.”

“The double-albums will leave no stone unturned in our quest to create important music and push the boundaries of rock,” says Michael, while DJ Ashba concludes, “We are on a mission to give our fans even more than they could have hoped for, both musically and visually.”

The band have also announced a series of tour dates (below), kicking off a with a show at the Welcome To Rockville Festival at the end of April. The band play Download Festival on June 11. Prayers For The Damned can be pre-ordered from Friday.

Prayer For The Damned Tracklist

Rise

You Have Come To The Right place

I’m Sick

Prayers For The Damned

Better Man

Can’t Stop

When We Were Gods

Belly Of The Beast

Everything Went To Hell

The Last Time (My Heart Will Hit The Ground)

Rise of the Melancholy Empire

**Sixx:AM Tour Dates

**Apr 30: Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 01: Fort Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 03: Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

May 04: Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater (w/ Disturbed and Rob Zombie)

May 06: Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 07: Richmond, VA @ The National

May 08: Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center

May 10: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

May 11: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

May 13: Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

May 14: Kansas City, MO @ KQRC Rockfest

May 15: Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 17: Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

May 18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 20: Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

May 21: Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

May 22: Albany, NY @ Rock ën Derby

May 24: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

May 27: Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

May 29: San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

Jun 02: Monza, IT @ Gods Of Metal

Jun 03: Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

Jun 05: Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring

Jun 07: Lodz, PO @ The Power Festival

Jun 09: Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

Jun 11: Castle Donington, UK @ Download Festival

Jun 12: Newport, UK @ Isle of Wright Festival

Jun 16: Pratteln, SW @ Konzertfabrik Z7

Jun 17: Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival

Jun 18: Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

Jun 19: Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Festival

Jun 22: Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

Jun 23: Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell†

Jun 24: Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock

Jul 30: Alberta, CA @ Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally and Festival