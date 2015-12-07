Rob Zombie & Disturbed sign up for Fort Rock and Rockville

Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember and Bring Me The Horizon have been added to the line-ups for the Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville and Fort Rock festivals. Both events take place on April 30 and May 1 2016 in Florida, the former at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, and the latter at Jetblue Park in Fort Myers.

Welcome to Rockville line-up:

Saturday, April 30: Disturbed, Shinedown, 3 Doors Down, Bring Me The Horizon, Sixx:A.M., Collective Soul, Pennywise, Pop Evil, Bullet For My Valentine, Hellyeah, Asking Alexandria, Candlebox, Filter, Escape The Fate, Parkway Drive, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Wilson, Red Sun Rising, Lacey Sturm, Monster Truck, Cane Hill

Sunday, May 1: Rob Zombie, ZZ Top, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Ghost, Anthrax, Clutch, Yelawolf, P.O.D., We Came As Romans, Memphis May Fire, Issues, Crown The Empire, Sick Puppies, Beartooth, Texas Hippie Coalition, Avatar, From Ashes To New, The Glorious Sons, Wild Throne

Fort Rock line-up:

Saturday, April 30: Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Sevendust, Ghost, Issues, Saint Asonia, Avatar, The Glorious Sons

Sunday, May 1: Disturbed, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, 3 Doors Down, Sixx:A.M., Pennywise, Bullet For My Valentine, Pop Evil, Asking Alexandria, Trivium, Red Sun Rising

“The band cannot wait to get back on the stage for our fans at the upcoming Welcome To Rockville festival,” says Nikki Sixx. “2016 is going to be a huge year for Sixx:A.M. – a double album, tons of high-octane-fuelled performances. There is SO much to be excited for and we can’t wait to share the experience with all of you!”

“We’re pumped to once again be part of the World’s Loudest Month,” says Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch, ”and are ready to kick things off properly like we did two years ago at Fort Rock.”

Early bird tickets to both Welcome To Rockville and Fort Rock are on sale now from the festival websites.