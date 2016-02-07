Download adds 36 bands and reveals 'The Lemmy Stage'

Another 36 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.

Among the latest confirmed acts are Jane’s Addiction, NOFX, Sixx:AM, Alien Ant Farm and Amon Amarth.

They’ll join headliners Rammstein, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and many others at Donington Park on the weekend of June 10-12.

The event has also revealed plans for a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away at his Los Angeles home on December 28 just four days after his 70th birthday.

Organisers Live Nation say: “Whilst we’re saddened to say Motorhead will no longer be performing at this year’s Download Festival, we will honour a true rock‘n’roll icon who inspired so many others on the bill, Lemmy Kilmister.

“For one year only, Download Festival’s Main Stage will be named ‘The Lemmy Stage’ in tribute to a much loved and missed legend. We are working with Motorhead’s management on a tribute to the great man during the slot he would have performed on, More information to follow.”

The complete list of 36 acts added today is Alien Ant Farm, Amon Amarth, Anti-Flag, Ashestoangels, As Lions, Black Peaks, Bury Tomorrow, Cane Hill, Danko Jones, Electric Wizard, Escape The Fate, Good Tiger, Grand Magus, Graveyard, Heck, Hill Valley High, Jane’s Addiction, Kadavar, The Kenneths, The King Is Blind, Monster Truck, Muncie Girls, Municipal Waste, NOFX, One OK Rock, Palisades, Periphery, Reigning Days, Shvpes, Sixx:A.M., Slaves (US), Strange Bones, Turbowolf, Wage War, Whiskey Myers and Zoax.

Weekend tickets are on sale now via downloadfestival.co.uk with a special early bird ticket rate available until February 12.

DOWNLOAD 2016 LINEUP SO FAR

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Rammstein

Korn

Lemmy tribute

Alien Ant Farm

The Amity Affliction

Counting Days

Fort Hope

Graveyard

Gutterd_ä_mmerung

Havok

Heck

Hill Valley High

Kadavar

Killswitch Engage

Skillet

Strange Bones

Twin Atlantic

Zoax

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Black Sabbath

Deftones

Megadeth

Anti-Flag

Architects

As Lions

Atreyu

Beartooth

Black Foxxes

Black Peaks

Bury Tomorrow

Cane Hill

Danko Jones

Dead!

Down

Escape the Fate

Lawnmower Deth

Milk Teeth

Municipal Waste

Neck Deep

NOFX

Palisades

Reigning Days

Rival Sons

Shvpes

SIXX:A.M.

Skindred

Slaves (US)

Tesseract

Turbowolf

Wage War

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Iron Maiden

Nightwish

Disturbed

Amon Amarth

Ashestoangels

Attila

Billy Talent

Breaking Benjamin

Delain

Don Broco

Electric Wizard

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Ghost

Gojira

Good Tiger

Grand Magus

Halestorm

Ho99o9

Jane’s Addiction

The Kenneths

The King Is Blind

Monster Truck

Muncie Girls

One Ok Rock

Periphery

Saxon

Shinedown

Tremonti

Whiskey Myers