Download adds 36 bands and reveals 'The Lemmy Stage'

Another 36 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.
Among the latest confirmed acts are Jane’s Addiction, NOFX, Sixx:AM, Alien Ant Farm and Amon Amarth.
They’ll join headliners Rammstein, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and many others at Donington Park on the weekend of June 10-12.
The event has also revealed plans for a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away at his Los Angeles home on December 28 just four days after his 70th birthday.
Organisers Live Nation say: “Whilst we’re saddened to say Motorhead will no longer be performing at this year’s Download Festival, we will honour a true rock‘n’roll icon who inspired so many others on the bill, Lemmy Kilmister.
“For one year only, Download Festival’s Main Stage will be named ‘The Lemmy Stage’ in tribute to a much loved and missed legend. We are working with Motorhead’s management on a tribute to the great man during the slot he would have performed on, More information to follow.”
The complete list of 36 acts added today is Alien Ant Farm, Amon Amarth, Anti-Flag, Ashestoangels, As Lions, Black Peaks, Bury Tomorrow, Cane Hill, Danko Jones, Electric Wizard, Escape The Fate, Good Tiger, Grand Magus, Graveyard, Heck, Hill Valley High, Jane’s Addiction, Kadavar, The Kenneths, The King Is Blind, Monster Truck, Muncie Girls, Municipal Waste, NOFX, One OK Rock, Palisades, Periphery, Reigning Days, Shvpes, Sixx:A.M., Slaves (US), Strange Bones, Turbowolf, Wage War, Whiskey Myers and Zoax.
Weekend tickets are on sale now via downloadfestival.co.uk with a special early bird ticket rate available until February 12.
DOWNLOAD 2016 LINEUP SO FAR
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Rammstein
Korn
Lemmy tribute
Alien Ant Farm
The Amity Affliction
Counting Days
Fort Hope
Graveyard
Gutterd_ä_mmerung
Havok
Heck
Hill Valley High
Kadavar
Killswitch Engage
Skillet
Strange Bones
Twin Atlantic
Zoax
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Black Sabbath
Deftones
Megadeth
Anti-Flag
Architects
As Lions
Atreyu
Beartooth
Black Foxxes
Black Peaks
Bury Tomorrow
Cane Hill
Danko Jones
Dead!
Down
Escape the Fate
Lawnmower Deth
Milk Teeth
Municipal Waste
Neck Deep
NOFX
Palisades
Reigning Days
Rival Sons
Shvpes
SIXX:A.M.
Skindred
Slaves (US)
Tesseract
Turbowolf
Wage War
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
Iron Maiden
Nightwish
Disturbed
Amon Amarth
Ashestoangels
Attila
Billy Talent
Breaking Benjamin
Delain
Don Broco
Electric Wizard
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Ghost
Gojira
Good Tiger
Grand Magus
Halestorm
Ho99o9
Jane’s Addiction
The Kenneths
The King Is Blind
Monster Truck
Muncie Girls
One Ok Rock
Periphery
Saxon
Shinedown
Tremonti
Whiskey Myers