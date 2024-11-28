Quick! Not only does this mega value Denon CD hi-fi have £100 off at Currys, but it also comes with free Apple TV+

Black Friday’s no longer just a day - it’s practically a season, with an ever-mounting pile of difficult-to-ignore deals from a whole host of sites and vendors.

Currys has very much taken this to heart with its own Black Friday sale and among its roster of well-discounted items, you’ll find this gem of a mini hi-fi system from Denon – and its tantalising £100 discount . It's down from £399 to £299 - and to make the deal even tastier, Currys are also offering 4 free months of Apple TV+, which includes 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade into the bargain!

Denon DM-41DAB Hi-Fi System: was £399 now £299 at Currys This Denon hi-fi system has everything. FM and DAB+ radio, a capable CD player, Bluetooth connectivity and extensive I/O, all packed into a micro-hi-fi format that’ll squeeze into the smallest of bookshelf crannies. This set (including some handsome bookshelf speakers) is usually £399, but Currys have knocked it down to £299 for Black Friday. Not only that, but they're kindly enough to chuck in 4 free months of Apple TV+, 3months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade as an extra little seasonal sweetener.

Denon’s a staple name in consumer audio and hi-fi, trucking in everything from record players to in-car stereo systems, and yet more besides. One of their full-size CD-player separates was quality enough to make our list of the best CD players on the market today, but this hi-fi system of theirs is the full monty – bundling every traditional and modern feature you could ask for along with some quality bookshelf speakers through which to crank their hi-fidelity results.

The DM-41DAB is a deceptively small unit, packing some significant capabilities into a chassis barely larger than a handful of CDs box sets. Speaking of CDs, it plays them and you can stock up by visiting our Black Friday CD deals page!

It’s also a comprehensively-capable radio, with FM, DAB and DAB+ reception – and a Bluetooth receiver, for breezy streaming of your various subscription services.

As well as the customary phono input it has to the rear, you’ll also find two optical inputs, which enable it to connect to your smart TV amongst other AV-adjacent things. With an RCA out specifically for subwoofers, and with a not-inconsiderable power output of 60W, this unassuming micro-hi-fi could become your secret-weapon home-cinema sound system.

