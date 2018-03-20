Sabaton release video for cover of Manowar’s Kingdom Come

Sabaton have released a video for their take on Manowar’s 1988 track Kingdom Come.

The cover version originally appeared on the cover CD of Metal Hammer’s 30th anniversary edition in 2016, with the new promo featuring footage from the hit Warhorse video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The band say: “Remember our visit at Warhorse Studios in Prague last spring?

“Their video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance has now been released and we congratulate them to many no.1s in many countries!

“They seemed to remember our visit as well, and we now finally have a really cool video for our version of Kingdom Come by Manowar.”

The video game for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, takes place in 1403 and focuses on the character of Henry – the son of a blacksmith who is thrust into a world of turmoil and war after his parents are killed during a raid on their small town.

Sabaton recently wrapped up a tour of North America with Kreator and have further shows planned throughout 2018. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Mar 23: Melbourne Download Festival, Australia

Mar 25: Sydney Roundhouse, Australia (with Amon Amarth)

Mar 27: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia (with Amon Amarth)

Mar 29: Tokyo Ex Theater Roppongi, Japan (with Amon Amarth)

Mar 31: Osaka Matsushita IMP Hall, Japan (with Amon Amarth)

Apr 02: Tokyo Zepp, Japan (with Amon Amarth)

Apr 05: Mexico City Corona Hell & Heaven, Mexico

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (with Iron Maiden and Gojira)

Aug 18: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

