Korn’s Jonathan Davis details solo album Black Labyrinth

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has revealed details on his long-awaited solo album.

It’ll be titled Black Labyrinth and will launch on May 25 via Sumerian Records.

And to mark the news, Davis has also made the cover art available, along with the tracklist – and 30 second snippets of every track on the record.

Speaking about Black Labyrinth, Davis says: “There’s a level of enlightenment I want to achieve. With all of the bullshit going, everyone is stuck on their fucking cell phones. This takes us way out of that.

“No matter how hard you try to fight bad things in your life, life will be what it is. It’s up to you to accept that, combat it, and move forward, or it’s up to you to be in denial. Then, it becomes a thorn in your side until you finally deal with it. This is it. Just deal with it.”

Davis will head out on a solo tour from next month with dates planned in North America and Europe, including a set at Download UK. Find further details below.

Black Labyrinth is now available for pre-order.

Jonathan Davis Black Labyrinth tracklist

Underneath My Skin Final Days Everyone Happiness Your God Walk On By The Secret Basic Needs Medicate Please Tell Me What You Believe Gender What It Is

Apr 06: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Apr 07: Seattle Showbox, WA

Apr 09: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Apr 10: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Apr 12: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Apr 13: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 14: Tucson KFMA Day 2018, AZ

Apr 16: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 18: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Apr 20: Tempe UFEST 2018, ZA

Apr 21: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 22: Denver Ogden Theater, CO

Apr 24: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Apr 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Apr 26: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 01: Kansas City Truman Theater, MO

May 04: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 05: Detroit Tye Majestic, MI

May 06: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

May 08: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 09: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 11: Portland Aura, ME

May 12: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 14: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

May 15: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

May 17: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

May 18: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 08: Download UK, UK

Jun 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 11: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Korn's Jonathan Davis releases new solo song What It Is