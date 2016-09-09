A sneak peak at Metal Hammer's world exclusive covers CD

This month, Metal Hammer is celebrating its 30th birthday. That’s right, we’ve hit the big three-oh, and are still defending the faith better than anyone else on the planet. To mark this very special occasion, we have created a seriously stacked magazine with 30 new interviews from Iron Maiden, Metallica, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Gojira and more.

But that’s not all.

The magazine comes with a FREE and WORLD EXCLUSIVE covers CD featuring 15 massive tracks covered by some of rock and metal’s biggest and brightest stars. Korn covering Faith No More! Asking Alexandria covering Slipknot! Sabaton covering Manowar! Devin Townsend covering Accept! Employed To Serve covering Norma Jean! AND MORE!

To give you a little taste of what your ears are in for, check out some 30-second snippets of each song in the playlist below.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Korn – We Care A Lot (originally by Faith No More) Asking Alexandria – Duality (originally by Slipknot) Devin Townsend – Fast As A Shark (feat. Wolf Hoffmann of Accept and Fredrik Thordendal of Meshuggah) (originally by Accept) New Years Day – mOBSCENE (originally by Marilyn Manson) Sabaton – Kingdom Come (originally by Manowar) Katatonia – Night Comes Down (originally by Judas Priest) Cane Hill – We Die Young (originally by Alice In Chains) Hacktivist – Break Stuff (originally by Limp Bizkit) Wilson – Sleep Now In The Fire (originally by Rage Against The Machine) The Qemists – Blind (originally by Korn) Employed To Serve – Memphis Will Be Laid To Waste (originally by Norma Jean) Counting Days – Disciple (originally by Slayer) Stoneghost – I Disappear (originally by Metallica) Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard – Scum (originally by Napalm Death) No Consequence – The Pot (originally by Tool)

The new issue of Metal Hammer is onsale September 13. Come celebrate!

The bands you love celebrate 30 years of Metal Hammer