Watch Trivium cover Steve’s Lava Chicken from the Minecraft Movie, because memes have ruined everyone’s brains

Trivium have shared footage of them covering Steve’s Lava Chicken from A Minecraft Movie in their rehearsal room.

The Florida metal band put the video on social media over the weekend, and are seeking the endorsement of the film’s star, and the original song’s singer, Jack Black.

“@jackblack APPROVED?! 👀🍗🐔” the band ask in their caption. “Trivium shreds LAVA CHICKEN 🤘🏼🤘🏼”

Watch below.

The snippet is the latest in a series of notable social media antics they’ve engaged in in recent weeks. Last week, they put out a video of them covering Seasons In The Abyss, by thrash metal favourites Slayer, from their rehearsal room.

The band have also shared footage of their members and their roadies saving cats from a diesel generator, and they’ve been claiming that they were hoping to surprise-release a new song, only for their management to shoot the idea down.

On Sunday (May 18), Trivium wrapped up the Poisoned Ascendancy co-headline tour with Bullet For My Valentine. The bands played their respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison, in full at every date on the run.

The trek ended in controversial fashion. The Poisoned Ascendancy was originally announced in February 2024 and was promoted as a world tour that would fill the entirety of 2025. Trivium and Bullet played Europe and North America from February to May, only for Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto to announce in a livestream earlier this month that no new dates would be added. He blamed the lack of further shows on Bullet singer/guitarist Matt Heafy.

Gregoletto and Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu later claimed that tours in South America and Australia had been arranged and then scrapped. Bullet issued a statement shortly after that didn’t explicitly acknowledge Trivium‘s allegations, but expressed excitement at returning to the studio to finish their next album. Meanwhile, Trivium singer/guitarist Matt Heafy tried to calm the situation via social media.

Trivium will embark on a short tour of Europe in the summer, including a headline set at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire. They’ve teased that they will play Ascendancy in full at the show.

A Minecraft Movie, starring Black and Jason Momoa, was released to cinemas in April. It grossed $929 million at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics. A scene featuring Black’s character shouting “Chicken jockey!” became a widespread meme on TikTok, with some observers saying it contributed to the film’s commercial success.