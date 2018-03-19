Sevendust launch video for their new track Dirty

Sevendust have premiered a video for their new track Dirty.

It’s the first single taken from the Atlanta outfit’s upcoming studio album All I See Is War. The follow-up to 2015’s Kill The Flaw will launch on May 11 via Rise Records.

All I See Is War was recorded in autumn 2017 and produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette and is now available for pre-order.

Vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, drummer Morgan Rose and bassist Vince Hornsby will head out on the road across the US from next month in support of the new record.

Find a full list of live dates below along with the All I See Is War tracklist and cover art.

Sevendust All I See Is War tracklist

Dirty God Bites His Tongue Medicated Unforgiven Sickness Cheers Risen Moments Not Original Descend Life Deceives You The Truth

Apr 20: Tempe Meadows, AZ

Apr 21: El Paso Speaking Rock, TX

Apr 22: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 24: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Apr 25: Baton Rouge, Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 28: Jacksonville Metropolitan Park, FL

Apr 29: Fort Lauderdale Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Destin Club LA, FL

May 02: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 04: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

May 06: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 08: Portland Aura, ME

May 09: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 11: Royal oak Music Theatre, MI

May 12: Fort Wayne Rock On The River, IN

May 18: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

May 19: Joliet The Forge, IL

May 20: Belvidere The Apollo Theatre, IL

May 22: Denver The Oriental Theater, CO

May 23: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 26: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

May 27: Knoxville The International, TN

May 29: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 31: Dubuque Q Casino, IA

Jun 01: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Jun 02: Kansas City Rock Fest, MO

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

